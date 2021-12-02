Cameroon bishops deplore attack on school

Catholic World News

December 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In the Central African nation of 27.7 million (map), unidentified gunmen killed three students and a teacher.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!