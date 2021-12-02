Catholic World News

Pope recalls World AIDS Day, asks for prayers for apostolic journey

December 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: World AIDS Day “is an important occasion to remember the many people who are affected by this virus,” Pope Francis said following his December 1 general audience.



“For many of them, in some areas of the world, access to the necessary treatment is not available,” he continued. “My hope is that there might be a renewed commitment in solidarity to guarantee fair and effective health care.”

