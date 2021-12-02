Catholic World News

Cyprus prepares for Pope Francis’s visit

December 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On December 1, the Franciscan Custody in the Holy Land—the Franciscan province that includes the Holy Land and Cyprus—released additional details about the Pope’s apostolic journey to Cyprus and Greece.



The Pope will be staying at the Franciscan convent of the Holy Cross in Nicosia, the nation’s capital. “To avoid the Holy Father having to climb stairs, we have prepared a room for him on the ground floor,” a friar said.

