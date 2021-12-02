Catholic World News

Judge: Iowa Medicaid denial of sex-change surgery unlawful

December 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An Iowa judge has ordered the state’s Department of Human Services to provide Medicaid coverage for sex-change surgeries.



Judge William Kelly ruled that “once the medical community determined that surgery is medically necessary to treat this health issue, the government lost its rational basis to refuse to pay for the surgery.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

