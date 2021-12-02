Catholic World News

For some Catholic employers, paid parental leave helps ‘honor the family’

December 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Support in principle for paid employee leave has led to variety in practical responses, with some dioceses, Catholic, and pro-life organizations offering ample paid leave after the birth of a child, and others offering little, or none at all,” The Pillar reported as it examined different organizations’ family-leave policies.

