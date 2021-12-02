Catholic World News

The Pope is a pilgrim of unity and fraternity, Cardinal Parolin says on eve of journey

December 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On the eve of Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Cyprus and Greece, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, discussed the challenges the two nations face, as well as the Pope’s hopes for the journey.

