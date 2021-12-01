Catholic World News

Congress urged to pass Conscience Protection Act for health care workers

December 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Defending the conscience rights of health care providers should be of great interest to all Americans and is of grave importance to me as a physician, especially in light of recent failures to do so by the Biden administration,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

