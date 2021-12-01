Catholic World News

Vatican launches #IamChurch campaign for persons with disabilities

December 01, 2021

Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life has announced that it will publish “five videos in which persons with disabilities, from different parts of the world, recount their experience of faith and affirm, ‘I am Church!’”



In his recent Message for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Pope Francis wrote, “Baptism makes each one of us a full-fledged member of the Church community, so that all of us, without exclusion or discrimination, can say: ‘I am Church!’ The Church is truly your home!”

