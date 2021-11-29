Catholic World News

‘Jesus is our friend,’ Pope emphasizes in message to persons with disabilities

November 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Pope Francis reflected on Christ’s words to His disciples on Holy Thursday night: “You are my friends” (John 15:14).



The message, dated November 20, was released at a November 25 press conference. The message has four sections: “Jesus, our friend,” “The Church is your home,” “In times of hardship,” and “The Gospel is for everyone.”



“I ask you to pray,” the Pope said in his concluding remarks to persons with disabilities. “Prayer is a mission, a mission accessible to everyone, and I would like to entrust that mission in a particular way to you. There is no one so frail that he or she cannot pray, worship the Lord, give glory to his holy Name, and intercede for the salvation of the world.”

