Vatican welcomes EU decision to drop manual discouraging mention of Christmas

November 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The European Commission has withdrawn a guide for the use of ‘inclusive’ language, which had drawn protests because it recommended referring to the “holiday period” rather than Christmas.



Cardinal Pietro Parolin, in a Vatican News interview, welcomed the decision to revise the manual. He said that although “the concern to erase all discrimination is right,” “this is not the way to achieve this goal.”

