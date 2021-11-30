Catholic World News

Bolivian bishops decries feminist violence at cathedral, bishops’ conference office

November 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Santa Cruz de la Sierra has denounced radical feminists who “viciously and violently” beat a woman outside the city’s cathedral.



In a related development, a surveillance camera captured footage of someone planting an explosive device outside the offices of the Bolivian bishops’ conference last week. The explosion damaged the door of the building.

