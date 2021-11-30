Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State encourages pollution-free vehicles

November 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (German)

CWN Editor's Note: On November 25, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, addressed Global e-Mobility Forum , a series of webinars sponsored by Poland’s National Centre on Climate Change.



“We must recognize that environmental threats, including air pollution, are not limited by borders,” the prelate said. “Therefore, countries need to work together.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!