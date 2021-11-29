Catholic World News

Scotland’s bishops restore Mass obligation

November 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Scotland’s bishops are ending their dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation, effective January 2.



“We have often been asked about reinstating the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holydays of obligation,” the bishops wrote in their November 27-28 pastoral letter. “In our fluid situation, this is not an easy judgment to make. Thanks, however, to the effort and good sense of so many, our churches have proven to be safe places. So, saving any serious worsening of the situation, we believe that Christmastide provides an opportune moment to restore the obligation.”

