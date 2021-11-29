Catholic World News

Hindu extremists storm Christian gathering in Jhabua

November 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Jhabua is a district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (map), which is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 0.3% Christian. Violence against Christians there “is becoming routine,” according to the report, and Hindu militants called for a ban on Christian gatherings.

