Scholas Occurrentes, Pope rue indifference to refugees

November 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On November 25, Pope Francis was driven by car to the International Pontifical College Maria Mater Ecclesiae for a 45-minute meeting with youth involved in Scholas Occurrentes (video). Founded by the future Pope Francis in 2001, Scholas Occurrentes, now a pontifical educational foundation, seeks to “educate young people in the commitment for the common good” and to “implement the culture of the meeting for peace through education.”



Italy’s Minister of Public Education, Patrizio Bianchi, was also present at the gathering, the Vatican newspaper reported.



During the meeting, Pope Francis watched presentations on refugees from the Scholas members, who included a refugee from Rwanda. Addressing questions, the Pontiff said, “Do you let your feelings [toward refugees] grow so that you can discern them later, or do you cover them up? . . . If you let your feelings come out, you have the obligation to discern them and confront them.”

