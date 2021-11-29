Catholic World News

Through fraternity and social friendship, rebuild a wounded world, Pope tells Catholic Action

November 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed the International Forum of Catholic Action, a federation of national Catholic Action groups that was founded in 1991 and received Vatican recognition in 2007. The Catholic Action lay apostolate dates from the 19th century.



In his message for the Forum’s 30th anniversary, Pope Francis called on its members to “feel deeply the urgency of working for fraternity and social friendship as means of rebuilding a wounded world” and to “sow in the hearts of all that an authentic Christian spirituality is one that lives in the desire for holiness, which is a path that starts in the Beatitudes and that is realized from Matthew 25.” He concluded, “May the spirit that animates all your projects and work be that of being a Church on the move, which lives the sweet and comforting joy of evangelizing.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!