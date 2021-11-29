Catholic World News

Evangelicals now outnumber Catholics in Honduras, according to survey

November 29, 2021

More Hondurans describe themselves as evangelicals (46%) than as Catholics (38%) in a survey conducted by Paradigma, a Honduran research group.

According to a standard reference source, the Central American nation of 9.2 million (map) is 96% Christian (and 71% Catholic).

Archbishop Gábor Pintér, apostolic nuncio in Honduras, said in a recent interview that Honduras has maintained a Christian culture and that 95% of Hondurans are baptized Catholics. He linked the rise of evangelicalism to a shortage of priests: evangelical churches, he said, typically have a permanent pastor for a congregation of 50 to 100 people, while Catholics in some areas often have to wait six months or a year for a visit from a priest.

“Forty years ago, there were nearly 500 priests in the country, two-thirds of them missionaries,” the prelate said. “The number of missionary priests is now extremely low; the clergy are made up of local vocations. The seminaries are full, but unfortunately, there aren’t enough Catholic priests.”

