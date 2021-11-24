Catholic World News

Catholic universities show bond between faith and science, Pope writes in book preface

November 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a preface to Il Magistero della Chiesa per l’Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore [The Magisterium of the Church for the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart], the third volume of a six-volume history of the Italian university founded by Father Agostino Gemelli, OFM, in 1921.

