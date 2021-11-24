Catholic World News

Pontifical academy laments approval of Italy’s 1st assisted suicide

November 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy for Life has issued a statement following an ethics committee’s approval of Italy’s first assisted suicide.



In a 2019 decision, Italy’s Constitutional Court approved assisted suicide in certain cases. A 43-year-old man who was paralyzed in an accident a decade ago sought an assisted suicide, and his request was initially denied.



“What happened to the doctors’ oath to care for the suffering?” the Pontifical Academy said following the approval of the assisted suicide. “Can giving death to someone else become normal?”



The Academy added, “We must ask ourselves how to be truly responsible for the lives of all. The most convincing way seems to us to take care of others according to the logic of palliative care, which also envisages the possibility of stopping all treatments that are considered disproportionate by the patient, within the relationship with the healthcare team.”

