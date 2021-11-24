Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat deplores violence against women

November 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano, the Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the Organization of American States, addressed participants in a November 22 OAS meeting on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

