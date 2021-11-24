Catholic World News

Myanmar military raids Loikaw cathedral complex

November 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Loikaw, a city of 50,000, is the capital of Myanmar’s Kayah State (map), which is 50% Buddhist and 46% Christian.



The military attacked a Catholic clinic in Loikaw and abducted five nuns, AsiaNews reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!