Pittsburgh priest receives Vatican promotion

November 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Father Thomas G. Schluep as office head of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. The priest was ordained in 2014 for the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

