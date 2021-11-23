Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone writes to students after pro-life walk-out

November 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on First Things

CWN Editor's Note: “Do not be victims of the culture,” Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone urges in an open letter to students who had walked out of a pro-life presentation at a Catholic high school.



“This action put on full display one of the blind spots of youth due to young people’s lack of extended life experience: gullibility,” the archbishop wrote.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!