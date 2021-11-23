Catholic World News
Archbishop Cordileone writes to students after pro-life walk-out
November 23, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: “Do not be victims of the culture,” Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone urges in an open letter to students who had walked out of a pro-life presentation at a Catholic high school.
“This action put on full display one of the blind spots of youth due to young people’s lack of extended life experience: gullibility,” the archbishop wrote.
