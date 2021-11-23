Catholic World News

Bishop: Pakistan’s Christians are ‘the poorest of the poor’

November 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Aid to the Church in Need interviewed Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad, a city of 1.7 million in Sindh province (map). The province is 90% Muslim, 9% Hindu, and less than 1% Christian.

