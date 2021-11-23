Catholic World News

Church among targets of Congo rebel attack

November 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At least 12 people have been killed in an attack on civilians in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (map). The attack was attributed to CODECO, a regional militia group.

