Be ready, be oblates, be ‘confident in God like Mary’: papal encouragement for secular institute

November 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Seventy years after its founding, and 20 years after it received pontifical approval, Pope Francis addressed members of the Oblate Missionary Cooperators, a secular institute of consecrated laity who share in the charism of St. Eugène de Mazenod, founder of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate.

