Prelate preaches on Christ the King and Philippine politics

November 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Less than six months before the May 9 Philippine presidential election, Archbishop Sócrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, who led the bishops’ conference from 2013 to 2017, preached on Christ the King and national politics.



President Rodrigo Duterte, who has often clashed with the nation’s hierarchy, is ineligible to run for reelection, but his daughter has announced her candidacy.



“Sin becomes easier because there are structural sins,” the prelate preached. “There are situations that encourage and reward sin. These structures of sin must be destroyed if Christ is truly King. When the ignorant are exploited? When nationalism is sacrificed on the altar of opportunism and family dynasties?”

