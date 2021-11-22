Catholic World News

Michigan Covid survivor says vision of Blessed Solanus Casey saved his life

November 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Detroit Free Press

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Solanus Casey (1870-1957) was a Capuchin Franciscan friar who ministered in Detroit and was beatified in 2017.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!