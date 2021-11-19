Catholic World News

Vatican statement cites safety problems in fishing industry

November 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement released for World Fisheries Day, which is observed on November 21, the Vatican dicastery for Integral Human Development called attention to human-rights abuses in fishing fleets. “The conditions on board are inhumane,” said the statement, signed by Cardinal Peter Turkson, and many fishing vessels are too old to be considered safe.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!