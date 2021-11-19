Catholic World News

Pope sees dialogue as key to ‘new culture’

November 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At a November 18 meeting with representatives of the Swedish Academy—the institution that awards the Nobel Prizes—Pope Francis cited the promise of “social dialogue as the royal road towards a new culture.” He said that the Covid epidemic has “tested our capacity to dialogue with others.”

