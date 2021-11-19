Catholic World News

US bishops: review of charter for protecting youth to start 3 years early

November 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a 230-5 vote, the US bishops voted to review their Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in 2022, rather than in 2025 as previously decided.



Approved in Dallas in 2002, the Charter was most recently revised in 2018. Bishop James Johnston Jr. of Kansas City-St. Joseph, chairman of the Committee on the Protection of Children and Young People, cited recent changes in the Code of Canon Law, as well as Vos estis lux mundi [You Are the Light of the World], the Pope’s 2019 motu proprio addressing sexual abuse.

