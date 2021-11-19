Catholic World News

Archbishop Roche: ‘Let us go back to what the Council required of the Church’

November 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Responding in English to an Italian interviewer, Archbishop Arthur Roche, Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, said that Pope St. John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI’s documents on a wider use of the traditional Latin Mass “were established in order to encourage the Lefebvrists above all to return to full unity with the Church.



“It’s clear that Traditionis Custodes is saying, OK, this experiment has not entirely been successful,” he continued. “And so let us go back to what the [Second Vatican] Council required of the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

