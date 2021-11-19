Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell speaks about prison experience, says Church is going through ‘hard patch’

November 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell, whose abuse conviction was overturned by the High Court of Australia in 2020, has spoken at length with the Salt Lake Tribune.



In addition to discussing his prison experience, he expressed hope for the future of the Church: “We’re going through a hard patch just at the moment, but we’ll pull through that, provided we hang on to the basic teachings of Christ. Leaders will emerge, reform movements will emerge.”

