‘Astounding statistics’: Vatican message refers to scope of abuse in France, Australia

November 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, the president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, has written a message for the European Day on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse.



“We cannot repair what we do not recognize,” he said. “We cannot restore a broken trust if we do not address the heart of the matter. This requires honest investigation, independent inquiry, and informed action.”

