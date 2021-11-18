Catholic World News

Warm meeting between Armenian prime minister, new Catholic Patriarch

November 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on Public Radio of Armenia

CWN Editor's Note: In September, Armenian Catholic synod elected a new Patriarch, Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian, 74, to lead the Armenian Catholic Church (CNEWA profile).



In October, Armenia’s president met with Pope Francis, and the Holy See opened a nunciature in Armenia’s capital.



94% of the Caucasus nation’s 3 million people (map) are Christian, and 82% are members of the Armenian Apostolic Church, an Oriental Orthodox church that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!