Elimination of nuclear weapons is a ‘moral and humanitarian imperative,’ Vatican Secretary of State says

November 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a disarmament conference in Assisi, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that “the ultimate goal of the total elimination of nuclear weapons is both a challenge and a moral and humanitarian imperative.” The prelate called for a “practical approach” toward “a multilateral and cooperative ethic of peace and security that goes beyond the fear and isolationism that permeate many current debates.”

