China intensifies surveillance, control of clergy

November 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: China is expanding its “invasive and comprehensive system of control and surveillance on clergy,” according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.



The five government-approved religious organizations, including the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association, are being subject to “even tighter state control and surveillance,” and new measures “effectively ban religious activity by independent religious clergy who are not part of the five state-sanctioned religious groups.”

