In Pakistan, bishops’ commission pleads for end of abduction, forced conversion of women, girls

November 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pakistani bishops’ National Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace has called on the Islamic republic’s government to take steps to end the abduction and forced conversion of Christian, Hindu, and other minority women and girls to Islam.



“Sadly, in many cases, a girl’s family meets a hostile police administration when it tries to file a ‘First Information Report’ for the abduction or rape,” said Merab Arif, the commission’s spokesman. “The local police station often simply refuses to register complaints.”

