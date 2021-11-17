Catholic World News

Oklahoma attorney general cites Catholic hospital for violating religious freedom

November 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Oklahoma’s attorney general has ordered a Catholic hospital to halt implementation of a Covid-vaccine mandate.



Attorney General John O’Connor took action after Ascension St. John hospital suspended employees who had not been vaccinated. Noting that the Catholic health-care institution had rejected petitions for religious exemptions, in spite of a court order, O’Connor said: “It appears that Ascension is determined to trample on the sincerely held religious beliefs of the health-care heroes it employs despite the court’s clear mandate.”

