Latin American bishops’ assembly to learn from indigenous communal work

November 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In late November, the Sixth Ecclesial Assembly of Latin America and the Caribbean will take place in Mexico—the most significant Latin American bishops’ meeting since the 2007 meeting in Aparecida, Brazil, at which the future Pope Francis chaired the committee that drafted the final document.



“A synodal Church is one in which everyone is heard,” said Bishop Rafael Cob of Puyo, Ecuador, ahead of the meeting in Mexico. “Indigenous people have been a step ahead of us with their assemblies and communal work. Their example is a major contribution to the synodality of the Church.”

