In Myanmar, Church transforms seminaries, convents into clinics, hospitals

November 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Violent military repression, the tragedy of internally displaced persons and the Covid-19 pandemic have overwhelmed [but] not defeated the Church in Myanmar,” the report begins.



Msgr. John Saw Yaw Han, Secretary General of the Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar, said that “at this time of difficulty and pain, the Church in Myanmar is transforming Catholic major seminaries, houses of spiritual retreat and convents, along with other church compounds, [into] Covid-19 quarantine facilities, oxygen supply centers, temporary clinics, and hospitals.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

