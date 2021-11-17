Catholic World News

Vatican official: COP26 outcome was ‘insufficient’

November 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The interim Secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said that the results of COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, were “insufficient.”



Sister Alessandra Smerilli, FMA, tweeted, “Despite insufficient #cop26 outcomes, we at @VaticanIHD believe that ambitious and urgent climate action is led by all women and men that are committed every day to bring about #LaudatoSi to life!”—a reference to the 2015 papal encyclical.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

