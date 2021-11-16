Catholic World News

‘My gut tells me you can’t negotiate with these people’: Cardinal Dolan has concerns about Vatican-China dialogue

November 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy See will always highlight the value of dialogue,” Cardinal Dolan of New York said at a recent conference.



“My gut also tells me that you can’t negotiate with these people. It could be extraordinarily counterproductive.” Referring to the retired Hong Kong bishop, Cardinal Dolan added, “Cardinal Zen told me: ‘Take it from me. This cannot work. They want to exterminate us, and this will expedite that.’”

