COP26 climate summit made progress but came up short, Catholic agencies say

November 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, concluded on November 13.



“The cry of the poor, united with the cry of the Earth, resounded in recent days at the United Nations Climate Change Summit COP26 in Glasgow,” Pope Francis said following his November 14 Angelus address. “I encourage all those with political and economic responsibilities to act now with courage and vision; at the same time, I invite all people of good will to exercise active citizenship for the care of the common home.”

