Catholic World News

Pope encourages secular Franciscans for ‘outbound’ service

November 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During a November 15 meeting with members of the Secular Franciscan Oder, who are meeting in Rome for their general Chapter, Pope Francis told them that they are “part of the outbound Church,” bringing the faith into the secular world.



In his brief address the Pope spoke about the process of conversion, saying that “God takes the initiative,” and “leads the penitent to places where he would never have wanted to go.” But when the faithful accept God’s lead, he said, “the result is happiness.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!