French bishops dismiss spokeswoman, criticized for handling of abuse report

November 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Karine Dalle, who had been the spokeswoman for the French bishops’ conference, has been dismissed from that role, less than three month after she assumed it. Dalle had been the target of criticism after the release of a report on sexual abuse by French clerics; she had sought to put the report in context by observing, accurately, that the statistics it presented were estimates, and included abuse by lay church employees.

