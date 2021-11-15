Program announced for papal journey to Cyprus, Greece
CWN Editor's Note: The December 2-6 apostolic journey will include nine speeches, two homilies, and an Angelus address, and will be the 84-year-old’s third journey outside Italy this year (following visits to Iraq in March, and Budapest and Slovakia in September).
Cyprus, an eastern Mediterranean nation of 1.3 million (map), is 70% Christian (67% Orthodox) and 23% Muslim; Turkey occupied the northern half of Cyprus in 1974. Greece, a nation of 10.6 million (map), is 89% Christian (87% Orthodox) and 6% Muslim.
