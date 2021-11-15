Catholic World News

Program announced for papal journey to Cyprus, Greece

November 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The December 2-6 apostolic journey will include nine speeches, two homilies, and an Angelus address, and will be the 84-year-old’s third journey outside Italy this year (following visits to Iraq in March, and Budapest and Slovakia in September).



Cyprus, an eastern Mediterranean nation of 1.3 million (map), is 70% Christian (67% Orthodox) and 23% Muslim; Turkey occupied the northern half of Cyprus in 1974. Greece, a nation of 10.6 million (map), is 89% Christian (87% Orthodox) and 6% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!