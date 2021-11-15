Catholic World News

Pray for the Church: papal remarks to Poor Clares in Assisi

November 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his visit to Assisi on November 12 (CWN coverage), Pope Francis addressed 500 poor people and visited the Protomonastery of the Poor Clares, the order of nuns founded by St. Francis and St. Clare in 1212.



The Vatican has released the Italian text and an English summary of the Pontiff’s remarks to the nuns. The Pope invited the nuns to have a serene mind, serene hands, and a serene heart—lest they miss Christ when He passes by—and to have “an open heart, open hands, an open mind for the encounter with the Lord.”

