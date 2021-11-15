Catholic World News

World Day of Peace theme: ‘Education, work, and dialogue between generations’

November 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the theme of the papal message for the 55th World Day of Peace: “Education, work and dialogue between generations: tools for building lasting peace.”



In his message, the Pope will reflect on “three vast contexts today in full mutation, in order to propose an innovative reading that responds to the needs of current and future times.”



The Pope will also explore several questions, including “How can education and upbringing build lasting peace?” “Does work, in the world, respond more or less to the vital needs of human beings for justice and freedom?” and “Are the generations truly in solidarity with each other?”



The World Day of Peace (background) is celebrated on January 1; the papal message is traditionally released in advance.

