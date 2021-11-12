Catholic World News

Divided Supreme Court considers role of chaplains in the execution chamber

November 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In Ramirez v. Collier, “a convicted murderer is suing for permission to have his pastor lay hands on him as he receives a lethal injection and dies,” notes Howard Friedman of the Religion Clause blog, which offers links to the transcript and audio of arguments in the case.

